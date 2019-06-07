Mahinda urges to reconsider decision to ban carpentry sheds and sawmills

-

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa today requested to reconsider the decision taken to close down the carpentry sheds and sawmills in Sri Lanka.

He made these comments while attending a press briefing organized by the Joint Opposition in Colombo today (7).

Rajapaksa stated that the decision to close down all carpentry sheds and sawmills in the country would lead to a large number of people losing their jobs.

The Opposition Leader said that forest plantation should be carried out for the purpose of timber and that logs of timber should be imported from foreign countries.

Rajapaksa further said that he believes the decision to close down carpentry sheds and sawmills should be immediately halted.