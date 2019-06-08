Parliament approves increasing traffic fines to Rs 25,000

Parliament approves increasing traffic fines to Rs 25,000

June 8, 2019   07:21 am

-

The Parliament has approved the amended Bill increasing the fine imposed for 7 types of traffic offences to Rs 25,000.

Motor Traffic (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate during yesterday’s parliamentary session.

The relevant Bill was presented to the Parliament by State Minister Gayantha Karunatilake yesterday (07).

Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashoka Abeysinghe commencing the debate on the Bill, stated that increasing the fines expect to minimize the traffic violations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories