Parliament approves increasing traffic fines to Rs 25,000

The Parliament has approved the amended Bill increasing the fine imposed for 7 types of traffic offences to Rs 25,000.

Motor Traffic (Amendment) Bill was taken up for debate during yesterday’s parliamentary session.

The relevant Bill was presented to the Parliament by State Minister Gayantha Karunatilake yesterday (07).

Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ashoka Abeysinghe commencing the debate on the Bill, stated that increasing the fines expect to minimize the traffic violations.