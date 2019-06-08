-

The United National Party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential election will be selected from Ranil Wickremesinghe, Karu Jayasuriya and Sajith Premadasa trio, says UNP MP Hesha Withanage.

The parliamentarian stated this speaking to the media at the parliament premises yesterday (07).

Commenting further, he said, “Karu Jayasuriya, Sajith Premadasa and Ranil Wickremesinghe will definitely become the country’s president, prime minister and the Speaker of Parliament.”

The UNP will not select any candidate apart from this trio, MP Withanage said.

He added that the working committee and the parliamentary group of the UNP will decide on the presidential candidate.