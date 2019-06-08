Heavy rainfall expected in several districts

-

South-west monsoon is established over the island and therefore, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance further particularly in the South-western part of the island.

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western province.

Heavy rainfall about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Galle, Matara, Gampaha and Kegalle districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere over the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in western slope of the central hilly areas and Northern, North-central and Uva province and in Puttalam, Ampara and Batticaloa districts and strong winds up to 60 kmph are also likely over the Jaffna district and Pottuvil area.

Sea Area:

As South-west monsoon is established over the island, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance further in the South-western and Southern sea areas to the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the South-western and Southern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai and sea areaoff the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.