Gazette notification on resignation of Muslim ministers issued

The Gazette notification, announcing the resignation of all Muslim MPs from their respective ministerial portfolios, has been issued.

The Gazette issued by the Presidential Secretariat and signed by the Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne notifies that the Ministers have resigned their officers under Article 46(3)(b) of the Constitution with effect from June 03, 2019.

At a press conference on Monday (03), all Muslim cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy ministers announced that they would resign from their portfolios.

However, the four ministers and five junior ministers only resigned from their portfolios, not from the government or their parties.

The ministers said their resignations would allow investigators to probe the claims without interference.

SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem resigned as Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education while UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim quit his post as Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development.

ACMC leader Rishad Barthiudeen resigned from his portfolios of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development.

Abdul Haleem resigned as Minister of Postal Services & Muslim Religious Affairs.

MPs Mohomed Faizal, Mohamed Harees, Ameer Ali and Ali Zahir Moulana resigned from their posts as State Ministers while Abdullah Maharoof Mohammadu resigned as Deputy Minister.