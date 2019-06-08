Muslim MPs hold talks with Opposition Leader

-

Several Muslim Parliamentarians who recently resigned from their ministerial portfolios are currently holding discussions with Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Ada Derana reporter said that the Muslim MPs arrived at the official residence of the former President at Wijerama Mawatha in Colombo 07, a short while ago.

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader Rauff Hakeem, All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) leader Rishad Bathiudeen, MPs A. H. M. Fowzie, Mohamed Harees, Ameer Ali and Abdullah Maharoof Mohammadu arrived for the meeting, he said.

At a press conference on Monday (03), all Muslim cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy ministers announced that they would resign from their portfolios.

However, the four ministers and five junior ministers only resigned from their portfolios, not from the government or their parties.

The ministers said their resignations would allow investigators to probe the claims without interference.

Bathiudeen yesterday revealed they decided to take several collective actions in the next few days and to meet with the Most Ven Mahanayaka Theros, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, Leaders of Political Parties including the JVP and TNA, diplomatic community in Sri Lanka, UN Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).