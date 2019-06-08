Three arrested for murdering Sri Lankan refugee

-

Three people were arrested Friday for allegedly killing a Sri Lankan refugee and burning his body in Kanyakumari district as he was in love with the sister of one of the accused, Indian police said.

The half-burnt body of the 34-year-old Rasi, an inmate of a refugee camp in Tirunelveli district, was found at a crematorium at Kariyamanickapuram.

Indian Police identified the body with help of another Lankan refugee who said Rasi was missing from the Samugarangapuram camp since May 25.

Following investigations, police arrested Kaydeeswaran and two others for allegedly murdering Rasi as he was in love with the sister of Kaydeeswaran.

Kaydeeswaran had asked Rasi to come to a place with him in a car and he stabbed him to death, burnt his body with the help of his associates.

