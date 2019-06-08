Warning issued for heavy rainfall and strong winds

-

The Meteorology Department says that heavy rainfall between 100-150 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Galle, Matara, Gampaha and Kegalle districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in North-western province, it said issuing a heavy rain and strong wind warning.

The department said fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in western slope of the central hilly areas and Northern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara, Batticaloa and Puttalam districts.

Strong winds up to 50-60 kmph are also likely over the Jaffna district and Pottuvil area.

The Met. Department said South-west monsoon is established over the island and that therefore, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance further, particularly in the South-western part.