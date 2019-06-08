Dress code circular being amended - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a decision has been taken to amend the circular on dress code for state employees and therefore there is no need to comply with the circular.

Wickremesinghe was quoted as saying this in a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday (08).

The Prime Minister has further said that Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Rural Economic Affairs Ranjith Madduma Bandara is currently in the process of amending the said circular.

The Public Administration Ministry had re-implemented a circular which had stipulated a dress code for public sector employees - shirt and trouser or national dress for men and sari or osari for women.

However, the move was put on hold in the face of backlash and objections from various sections.