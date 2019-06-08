Govt says only mobile sawmills will be banned in Sri Lanka

-

The Ministry of Environment says that traditional sawmills will not be banned under the proposed amendments and that only mobile sawmills will be banned from December 31, 2022.

Addressing an event held on Thursday (06) to celebrate World Environment Day, President Maithripala Sirisena announced that he will ban the import of machinery used for felling trees.

He stated that he gave an immediate order at the progress review meeting of Environmental Authority for a Cabinet paper to halt the import of machinery used for felling trees.

According to the President, machinery used for cutting trees is strictly prohibited in countries where strict rules on environmental protection are in place.

“I will ban carpentry sheds. I will also ban the import of machinery used for cutting trees. I will give sawmill owners five years to find another job”, President had said.