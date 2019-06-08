-

The vehicle in which the Director General of the Civil Security Department, Chandrarathna Pallegama, had been traveling had suddenly caught fire today (8), according to Kanagarayankulam Police.

Mr Pallegama’s vehicle, a luxury SUV, had come to a halt due to a technical fault and the fire had broken out in the engine as they were inspecting the issue.

The vehicle was gutted in flames and completely destroyed, however none of its passengers including Mr Pallegama were harmed, Ada Derana reporter said.

Kanagarayankulam Police is conducting an investigation.