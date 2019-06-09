Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

-

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka tomorrow (09) on an invitation extended by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka following the conclusion of his official state visit to Maldives.

Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as Prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties.

It is significant that this is the first foreign tour made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after swearing in as the Indian Prime Minister for the second time.

The Indian Prime Minister will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Secretariat before holding high level talks, the PMD said.

Subsequently, the bilateral discussions between the two leaders a special banquet will be hosted by the President, in honour of the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

The Indian Prime Minister is also the first foreign Head of State to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday attacks.

This tour of the Indian Prime Minister will pave the way to further strengthen longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries, the PMD said.