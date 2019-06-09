Sajith hints he is waiting for the right time

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says that certain individuals are today behaving like they received ownership of the country through a freehold title deed.

“That is not democratic politics. That is not populist governing,” the minister said addressing an event held in Srawasthipura today (8).

Responding to a vocal audience member, during his speech, who urged him to contest for the leadership of the country, Premadasa responded saying: “Don’t worry I am coming. I will come at the right time.”