Sajith hints he is waiting for the right time
June 9, 2019 12:00 am
Minister Sajith Premadasa says that certain individuals are today behaving like they received ownership of the country through a freehold title deed.
“That is not democratic politics. That is not populist governing,” the minister said addressing an event held in Srawasthipura today (8).
Responding to a vocal audience member, during his speech, who urged him to contest for the leadership of the country, Premadasa responded saying: “Don’t worry I am coming. I will come at the right time.”