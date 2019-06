-

Three suspects have been arrested over demanding extortion money from a monk of the Dambulla Raja Maha Vihara, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The suspects had demanded a sum of Rs 100 million from the monk.

Reportedly, they had attempted to exort the caretaker monk of Dambulla Raja Maha Vihara Ven. Ambagahawewe Rahula Thero.