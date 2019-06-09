Modi arrives in Lanka

-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) a short while ago, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Indian Premier is visiting the country on an invitation extended by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He has arrived following the conclusion of his official state visit to the Maldives.

Modi was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Airport.

The Indian Prime Minister will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Secretariat before holding high-level talks, the PMD said.

Subsequently, the bilateral discussions between the two leaders a special banquet will be hosted by the President, in honor of the visiting Indian Prime Minister.

The Indian Prime Minister is also the first foreign Head of State to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday attacks.