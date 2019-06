-

Chief Sanghanayaka of Southern Sri Lanka and Chancellor of Ruhuna University Aggamaha Panditha Pahopadya Most Ven. Pallaththara Sri Sumanajothi Thero has passed away.

The Thero had been 95 years of age when passed away early this morning (09).

The cremation ceremony will be held at Samanala Grounds in Galle on the 12th of June, stated Department Of Government Information.