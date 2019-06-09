Three demanded Rs 100 mn from Dambulla Thero remanded

-

(UPDATE) The three suspects who were arrested for demanding extortion money from the caretaker monk of Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya have been remanded until the 19th of June as per the order of the Magistrate’s Court.



The phone conversation of the attempt to extort money from the caretaker monk of Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya has been released to the media.

Three males were arrested over demanding extortion money of Rs 100 million from the caretaker Thero of the temple.

The suspects had called the Thero on the 20th of May and threatened him demanding money, identifying themselves as the ’Jawaad’ organization.

The arrest has been made over a complaint lodged by the Thero at the Dambulla Police.

Following extensive investigations on the compliant and informing the Dambulla Magistrate, the police had obtained the detail of the phone numbers which were used to contact the Thero.

Accordingly, 3 suspects were arrested last night (08) along with 3 mobile phones, stated the Police.

Reportedly, the arrestees are a 19 year old from Inamaluwa, a 25 year old from Kimbissa and a 34 year old from Dambulla.

They will be produced before the Dambulla Magistrate’s Court today (09).