Modi meets Ranil, Mahinda and Sampanthan

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi holding discussions on global terrorism emphasized the collective measures which could be taken for counter-terrorism.

Indian Prime Minister Modi visited the island today (09) and was welcomed by Prime Minister Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Prime Minister Modi held “fruitful discussions” with his Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe.

They also discussed creating future economic spaces between the two countries, stated the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Assured India’s full support to further strengthen bilateral development partnership including through people-oriented projects in Sri Lanka,” Modi said after his meeting with Wickremesinghe.

Modi also held an extensive meeting with the Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed the need for close collaboration between the two countries in the fields of counter-terrorism, security and economic development.

“Had an extensive meeting with the Leader of Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa. We discussed the need for close collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in the fields of counter-terrorism, security and economic development,” Modi tweeted.

A Tamil National Alliance delegation led by R Sampanthan also called on Prime Minister Modi and congratulated him on his electoral victory.

Modi termed his visit to Colombo “immensely fruitful”.

“Sri Lanka has a special place in our hearts. I assure my sisters and brothers of Sri Lanka that India will always be there with you and support your nation’s progress. Thank you for the memorable welcome and hospitality,” he said before leaving the island nation.

Under Prime Minister Modi the bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka have touched a new high, including in the areas of security co-operation, trade, and cultural ties.

Modi visited Sri Lanka twice earlier too - in March 2015 and May 2017.

Under the Modi government, India handed over the first lot of houses built under a USD 350 million project for people, mostly Tamils who live in Sri Lanka’s tea plantation areas.

Modi arrived in Colombo from the Maldives where he held wide-ranging talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.

-Agencies