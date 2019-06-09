Country should be brought under one common law  Rathana Thero

Country should be brought under one common law  Rathana Thero

June 9, 2019   07:28 pm

-

The President should use his executive powers to bring the whole country under one law, states UNP MP Athuraliye Rathana Thero.

The Thero mentioned this speaking to the media personnel in Kandy, today (09).

According to him, there are many steps that the government should take regarding the Muslim extremism that is prevailing in the country.

“The first step is ‘one country, one law’. One education policy. Preventing land acquisition by using arbitrary means of public power. An environment policy that protects the environment”, said Thero.

An education system should be built to send children to a common school system in the country, states the Thero.

“I hope all races would become one force and will stand up to defeat this extremism”, added Thero.

The Thero further speaking stated that he is sending out an open invitation to all Muslims who are against extremism to join with the common community.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories