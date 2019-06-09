I impose these laws to protect the right to breathe - President

June 9, 2019   11:29 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the reason behind him banning the registration of new carpentry sheds or sawmills was to halt the deforestation in the country.

He mentioned this at an event held in Mullaitivu, today.

“I do all of this to prevent the felling of trees. When I banned the registration of new carpentry sheds everyone started attacking. But I’m imposing these laws to protect the people’s right to breathe”, said the President.

According to the President, 1.5% of deforestation occurs each year and within 15 years the country would end up being a desert.

