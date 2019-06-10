Windy condition to continue across the island

-

Prevailing windy condition is expected to continue over the island during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology cautioned.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces, fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Mannar districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely over the island. Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely, particularly in the western slope of the Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS:

Windy condition is expected to continue in the Northern, Southern and South-western sea areas to the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60-65) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.