Fuel prices to be revised today?

It is reported that fuel prices are to be revised today (10) in line with the fuel pricing formula.

The fuel pricing formula was implemented on 10th May 2018 and Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera revealed the pricing formula to the public for the first time on October 18.

Accordingly, the fuel prices are revised on the 10th of every month and the government has decided to increase CPC fuel prices last month.

Petrol 92 Octane was increased by Rs 3.00 per litre, while Petrol 95 Octane was hiked by Rs 5.00.

Super Diesel was increased by Rs 2.00, however, no changes were made to the prices of Auto Diesel.

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) also subsequently announced a fuel price increase in view of the fuel price hike announced by the government.