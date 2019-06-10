Elections Commission appoints observation teams

June 10, 2019   10:32 am

-

The Elections Commission, taking into consideration the complaints received, has appointed observation teams to inspect if the electoral register forms are distributed properly.

The electoral register forms (BC forms) are currently being handed out through Grama Niladhari officers, however.

The Elections Commission has, reportedly, received complaints stating that the BC forms are not handed out to people and filled by Grama Niladhari officers themselves.

Accordingly, the Elections Commission had appointed observation teams headed by assistant elections commissioners to look into the matter.

The commission stated that correctly filled BC forms should be submitted to the District Secretariats by 14th of June.

Persons who have not received the BC forms are requested to obtain them from Grama Niladhari officers.

These electoral registers will be used for all the elections that are to be held next year, the Elections Commission emphasized.

