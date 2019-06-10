Special Parliamentary Select Committee to meet tomorrow

-

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday is set to convene again for the third time tomorrow (11).

Accordingly, the committee will meet to continue investigations at 2 pm tomorrow afternoon.

Reportedly, Muslim religious leaders have been asked to appear before the select committee tomorrow.

The committee last convened on the 29th May and the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, the Head of the State Intelligence Service, and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara were interrogated at the meeting.