Acting Ministers appointed to posts vacated by Muslim ministers

June 10, 2019   11:22 am

Acting Ministers have been appointed to the ministerial portfolios made vacant following the resignation of Muslim ministers a short while ago.

The acting ministers took oath before President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s House.

Accordingly, Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Co-operative Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development.

 

New Acting Ministers

Deputy Minister Buddhika Pathirana - Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Co-operative Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development

State Minister Lucky Jayawardena – Acting Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

Deputy Minister Anoma Gamage – Acting Minister of Petroleum Resources, Highways and Road Development

