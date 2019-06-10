Doubtful of inquiries into Easter attacks - Cardinal

-

There are doubts concerning the investigations into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, says His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Addressing an event held at Thalgasyaya in Akmeemana, the Cardinal stated that these attacks were not a sudden series of events but the result of long-term planning.

“Murders happen but no actions are taken against them and this has now become a ‘tradition’ of the country. This has happened continuously for the past 40-50 years,” Cardinal Ranjith said.

It is doubtful whether the same thing would happen to the investigations on Easter attacks, says the Cardinal. “Nearly 300 persons died in the attacks. Who is going to be held accountable for their lives?” he questioned.

There is no discipline in the ‘world of politics’ and owing to this the country’s land had been filled with blood ever since Sri Lanka gained independence, the Cardinal continued.

Starting from the officer of the lowest grade to the top official, everyone breaks the law, he complained.

Emphasizing that the officers should be exemplary to the general public, the Cardinal stated that the country will not be able to move forward if this situation goes on.