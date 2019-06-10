Copper factory employee further remanded

-

Karupayya Rajendran Abdulla, one of the employees at the copper factory in Wellampitiya owned by the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel, has been further remanded until June 24th.

When the case was taken up this morning (10), 10 suspects, including those who were previously released on bail, appeared before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

Attorneys representing Karupayya Rajendran Abdulla requested permission for bail; however, the Magistrate did not comply with the bail application and ordered the suspect to be remanded until the 24th of June.

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) told the court that further investigations into the other nine suspects are still being carried out and that their involvement in the terrorist activities is not confirmed as of yet.

Accordingly, the Magistrate postponed the hearing to the 25th June and ordered the TID to produce a report on the progress on the investigation on that day.