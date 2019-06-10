Special Investigation Committee probing Easter attacks submits final report

Special Investigation Committee probing Easter attacks submits final report

June 10, 2019   01:30 pm

The Special Investigative Board appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday has submitted its final report to President Maithripala Sirisena this morning (10).

The final report was handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

A day following the attacks on April 21st, the President appointed a three-member committee, spearheaded by the Supreme Court Judge Vijith Malalgoda, comprises of the former Inspector General of Police N. K. Ilangakoon and former Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanne.

The committee looks into the causes and the background of the catastrophic event on Easter Sunday.

On April 30th, the PMD stated that the committee has recorded statements from several high-ranking state officials including the former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara.

President Sirisena, during a meeting held with the senior security officials, had stated that the committee’s report would be made public.

