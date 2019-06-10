Arrival & departure lobbies at BIA reopen for visitors

June 10, 2019   01:53 pm

The Arrival and Departure lobbies at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) is now reopened for visitors, stated the Chairman of Airport & Aviation Services of Sri Lanka (AASL) Dammika Ranatunga.

Accordingly, two visitors per passenger will be allowed in the Arrival and Departure lobbies from 12 noon today (10).

Tight security measurements were improvised to ensure the safety at the BIA following the Easter Day bombings which left nearly 350 persons killed and over 500 injured.

