Mother of three dies in fire inside house

-

A woman residing in Pin-Arawa area, Badulla has died of burn injuries in a fire that erupted inside the kitchen at around 9.00 a.m. this morning (10).

The deceased was identified as a mother of three named Dhammika Rathnayake.

The two sons of the 45-year-old, whose husband is currently employed abroad, had been at school when the incident took place, while her daughter, the eldest, had left for work.

The neighbours told the police that a particular sound was heard along with the eruption of the fire, however, according to the police, preliminary investigations have uncovered that the incident was not caused owing to an explosion.

Badulla Police is conducting further investigations to uncover the cause of death.