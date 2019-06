-

Chandana Weerakumara alias ‘Sakavithi Ranasinghe’ has been granted bail after 9 years in remand custody over alleged involvement in large scale financial fraud, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The case was taken up before the Colombo High Court earlier today (10).

Sakvithi is accused of swindling over 9000 million rupees from hundreds of investors in a fraudulent investment scam through his Sakvithi Group of Companies.