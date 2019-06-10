FR petitions against Emergency Regulations to be considered in July

June 10, 2019   05:08 pm

The two Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Emergency Regulations issued by President Maithripala Sirisena are to be taken up for consideration on July 5th.

The Supreme Court delivered the order when the petitions were taken up today (10).

The petitions, filed by the Executive Director of Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA) Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu and Gamini Viyangoda of “Purawasi Balaya” movement, have stated that certain provisions in the Emergency Regulations have violated the fundamental rights mentioned in the Constitution.

President Maithripala Sirisena, the Attorney General and Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda were named as the respondents of the petitions.

The petitioners allege that the President had declared emergency law following the terrorist attacks on April 21st and the Parliament, too, had unanimously approved it.

The petitions were taken up before a three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices Prasanna Jayewardene, Murdu Fernando and S. Thurairajah.

