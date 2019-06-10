Mali attack: 100 killed in Dogon village

June 10, 2019   06:28 pm

Nearly 100 people have been killed in an attack in a village in central Mali inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group, reports say.

The attack happened in Sobale Kou, close to Sanga town, according to French-language news outlet RFI.

The bodies of the dead have been burned, says a local official, and the search for more bodies is ongoing.

There have been numerous attacks in Mali in recent months, some ethnic, some carried out by jihadist groups.

Clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders are frequent.

In the same region in March, more than 130 Fulani villagers were killed by armed men wearing traditional Dogon hunters’ clothing.

Source: BBC
