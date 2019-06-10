Price of Petrol 92 Octane hiked

-

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to increase the price of Petrol 92 Octane by Rs 3.00 per litre, with effect from midnight today (10), the Ministry of Finance announced.

The revised price of Petrol 92 Octane per litre will accordingly be Rs 138.00.

However, the prices of other fuel categories will not be revised, the ministry added.

The fuel pricing formula was implemented on 10th May 2018 and Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera revealed the pricing formula to the public for the first time on October 18.

Accordingly, the fuel prices are revised on the 10th of every month and the government had decided to increase CPC fuel prices last month.