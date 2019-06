-

Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) has decided to increase the price of Petrol 92 Octane by Rs 7.00 per litre and the price hike is set to take effect from midnight today (10).

However, the prices of other categories will not be increased, Lanka IOC has announced.

This decision has been taken in view of the price revision announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) earlier today.