Cabinet meeting not held today

The Cabinet meeting usually held every Tuesday headed by President Maithripala Sirisena will not be held today (11), politically sources told Ada Derana.

When Ada Derana inquired several Ministers, they stated that they had been informed that the Cabinet meeting will not be held today.

However, it was reported that President Sirisena had attended the complete Cabinet meeting which was held prior to the Cabinet meeting.

The President summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting at 7.30 pm last Friday (07) to discuss the revelation of state intelligence information when interrogating intelligence officials at the Special Parliamentary Select Committee on the Easter attacks.

At the meeting, the President had informed that he does not approve of the process and that if the Committee probes intelligence officers he would boycott all future Cabinet meetings.