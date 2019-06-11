Azath Salley to testify before Select Committee today

-

The former Western Province Governor Azath Salley will be inquired before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks.

The committee will meet to continue the investigations at 2 pm this afternoon (11).

Muslim religious leaders are also reported to be inquired at the Committee meeting today.

The committee has previously interrogated the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Head of the State Intelligence Service, and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara.