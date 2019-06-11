Person caught bribing to bail out NTJ suspect further remanded

-

The person arrested over an attempt to bribe the Officer in Charge (OIC) at the Horowpothana Police to bail out a suspect of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who had been under custody.

Accordingly, the suspect will be further remanded until the 18th of June as per the order of the Colombo magistrate’s Court.

The suspect who was remanded over the issue was presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, today (11).

Officials of the Bribery Commission informed the court that investigations on the matter are still ongoing, stated Ada Derana reporter.

However, the attorneys representing the defendant sought permission to bail out their client.

The Magistrate further remanding the suspect until June 18 stated that the decision on the bail application will be declared on that day.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Mohamed Shifan, is a close accomplice of the NTJ member Abdul Majeed Mohamed Niyaz who was under police custody over the Easter Day attack on the Shangri-La hotel.

Shifan who had agreed to give the Horowpothana OIC a bribe of Rs 500,000 to release the detainee was arrested by the officials of the bribery Commission when handing over Rs 250,000 to the Horowpothana OIC on May 08.