Azath Salley appears before Parliamentary Select Committee

Former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley is currently testifying before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that the Chairman of the committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri has notified that he will be absent during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile the select committee members MP M.A. Sumanthiran and Minister Ravi Karunanayake were also absent at the start of the meeting, however they had notified that they will be arriving late.