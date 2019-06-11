Azath Salley appears before Parliamentary Select Committee

June 11, 2019   03:00 pm

-

Former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley is currently testifying before the Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that the Chairman of the committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri has notified that he will be absent during today’s meeting.

Meanwhile the select committee members MP M.A. Sumanthiran and Minister Ravi Karunanayake were also absent at the start of the meeting, however they had notified that they will be arriving late.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories