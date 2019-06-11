Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match abandoned due to rain

-

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka split the points after persistent rains forced umpires Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough and match referee Jeff Crowe to call the match off at County Ground in Bristol. This was the second abandoned World Cup match in two days, and the third this week.

This is also Sri Lanka’s second rained-off game in this World Cup, their first being against Pakistan on June 7 at this very venue.

“This is pretty average weather and we’ve been defeated by it. Our main objective is to try and get the game as soon as possible, but if anything, the rain has only gotten harder as the day went on,” umpire Richard Illingworth said after the call-off. “We have our set protocols and we had to get the game going by 16:17 local, but the groundsman said that we need around two-and-a-half to three hours to get the ground ready once it stopped raining, but it just hasn’t.”

Bangladesh now have three points from four games, their latest point being their first ever against Sri Lanka in a World Cup. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, now sit on the fifth position with four points from four games.

Source: Cricbuzz

-Agencies