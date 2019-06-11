New SLFP constituency and district organizers appointed

-

The new Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) constituency and district organizers were appointed this morning (11) at the President’s Office.

The new constituency and district organizers received their letters of appointment from the President of SLFP, President Maithripala Sirisena.

SLFP Senior Vice President Nimal Siripala de Silva, Secretary General Dayasiri Jayasekara, Mahinda Amaraweera, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and senior members of the party were also present on this occasion.



Accordingly, the following received their new titles today:



Jeevan Kumaratunga as the Kasbeewa constituency organizer

Namal Suranga has been appointed as the Gampaha – Ja-ela organizer

Lalith Tensil as the Negambo constituency co-organizer

Ravindra Sri Suranga as the Horana constituency organizer

Sugath Mathugamage as the Beruwela constituency organizer

Saliya Gunasinghe as the Kaluthara district organizer

H. Priyantha Pushpakumara as the Kandy Pathadumbara constituency co – organizer

Anuruddha Palitha Bandara as the Ududumbara constituency co-organizer

Kanishka Avinash Rathnasekara as the Rathnapura district organizer

Kangasundaram Udaya Kumar as the Trincomalee district Werugal area organizer and Mr. S.M. Subiyan as the constituency co- organizer

A.R. Idris as the Muthur area organizer

M.H.M.Raasik as the Muthur organizer

N. Sunil Raasik as the Kuchchaweli organizer

Alagu Dharmarajan as the Trincomalee Kapplthre area organizer

Kaali Raja Krishnaraja as the Trincomalee urban council Tamil area organizer

R. Kalippulla as the Kinniya local organizer