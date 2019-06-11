Everyone with a smartphone is a broadcaster  Ali Sabry

June 11, 2019   09:55 pm

There are adequate laws in the country to punish those who spread extremism and hate speech, states President’s Counsel Ali Sabry.

He mentioned this at a conference held yesterday (10).

Sabry pointed out that when Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew developed Singapore, he didn’t allow hate speech and strictly enforced laws against them.

Therefore, laws should be made to monitor social media, the President’s Counsel said.

Back in the time, having a TV or a radio license was a huge matter; however, now, everyone who has a smartphone is a broadcaster, he further said.

