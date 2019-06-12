Gotabaya to be SLPP presidential candidate?
June 11, 2019 11:28 pm
Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa could be the next presidential candidate, according to SLPP MP Basil Rajapaksa.
He mentioned this following a meeting with the Chairman of the Elections Commission along with Party Secretaries and representatives, today (11).
Commenting to the media, Basil Rajapaksa stated that the Elections Commission has made a promise on holding the elections today as well as on earlier occasions.
He also said that there might be a Presidential election soon and that a suitable candidate will appear on time.
That candidate might be Gotabaya Rajapaksa as well, he further said.