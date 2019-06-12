Resigned Muslim Ministers call on Asgiri-Malwathu Chief Prelates

-

An obscure situation has arisen as a result of Sri Lankan Muslim community following Arabian Muslims instead of the Sri Lankan culture, said Anunanayake Thero of Asgiri Chapter Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero.

The Thero mentioned this when the Muslim Ministers who resigned from their posts called on the Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, today (11).

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Rauff Hakeem stated that the Ministers took this as a collective decision to avoid further harm to the country.

Dhammadassi Thero stated that the Ministers who have received charges should come forward without fear and prove their innocence to the country; otherwise this issue wouldn’t be resolved.

The event was participated by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen as well.