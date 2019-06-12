Showers expected in five provinces

-

Prevailing windy condition in the northern part of the island is expected to continue during the next few days.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places

Moderate showers may occur in Badulla, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Matale districts. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph are likely over elsewhere of the island.



SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankesanturai and sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.