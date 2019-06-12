Moratuwa mayor and carpenters launch fast-unto-death

-

Carpenters in Moratuwa, along with the Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, urban councilors and religious leaders commenced a fast-unto-death charging that the government has decided to shut down carpentry sheds.

The commenced the fast-unto-death, yesterday (11) following a Sathyagraha carried out over 2 days.

Commenting to the media Ven. Pallewela Wimaladhaja Thero requested the President to discuss this matter with persons who possess knowledge on the matter and to properly interpret the term ‘mobile carpentry shed’.

The Mayor of Moratuwa, Saman Lal Fernando stated that they would conclude the fast if the Gazette is altered to include a clause excluding Moratuwa from the ban.