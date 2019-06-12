Moratuwa mayor and carpenters launch fast-unto-death

Moratuwa mayor and carpenters launch fast-unto-death

June 12, 2019   10:56 am

-

Carpenters in Moratuwa, along with the Mayor of the Moratuwa Municipal Council, urban councilors and religious leaders commenced a fast-unto-death charging that the government has decided to shut down carpentry sheds.

The commenced the fast-unto-death, yesterday (11) following a Sathyagraha carried out over 2 days.

Commenting to the media Ven. Pallewela Wimaladhaja Thero requested the President to discuss this matter with persons who possess knowledge on the matter and to properly interpret the term ‘mobile carpentry shed’.

The Mayor of Moratuwa, Saman Lal Fernando stated that they would conclude the fast if the Gazette is altered to include a clause excluding Moratuwa from the ban.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories