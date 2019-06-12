SLTB employees launch islandwide strike

-

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) employees of the National Workers’ Society launched an island-wide strike last midnight (11).

When Ada Derana inquired, the Chairman of SLTB Upali Marasinghe stated that operations at Galle, Maharagama and Kalawana SLTB Depots have been disrupted. However, all other districts are operating as per usual, he emphasized.

The Chairman further said that measures were taken to deploy extra buses to every district upon receipt of the information of a probable strike action today (12).

This has allowed the public to carry out their daily commuting without any hindrances, added the Chairman.