Five pre-schoolers injured as Bo-tree branch falls on them

A branch of a Bo-tree has fallen on a group of preschool children at Pahamune in Narammala, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Five preschool children are reported to have been injured in the incident.

The injured preschoolers are currently receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Hospital.

One of the students is in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the intensive care unit.

The branch of a 150-year-old Bo-tree near the preschool had fallen on the preschool kids when they had been at a Sil program this morning (12).

A witness to the incident told Ada Derana that there had been nearly 15 kids had been present at the preschool in Pahamune.