-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has left for Singapore for a three-day official visit.

He left via UL-308 flight of SriLankan airlines from the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 12.15 p.m. this afternoon (12).

Two other state officials have also left for Singapore to accompany the prime minister during his visit, said Ada Derana reporter.

The delegation is due to return to Sri Lanka on the 14th of June.