Time period to file complaints against Rishad, Hizbullah & Salley ends today

June 12, 2019   04:12 pm

The time period given to file complaints against former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley, the former governors of Eastern and Western provinces, expires as of today (12), says the police media spokesperson’s office.

The public was allowed to lodge complaints at the Police Headquarters until 4.00 p.m. this evening (12).

On June 4th, a three-member committee comprising of three senior police officials has been set up at the Police Head Quarters to receive any complaints against former governors M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley and MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

Eleven complaints were received against the trio as of yesterday (11).

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Udaya Gammanpila also lodged a complaint against former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen this morning (12).

